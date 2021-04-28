Ten Covid-19 cases being treated at north-west hospitals

The number of patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital for Covid-19 has remained the same for two consecutive days following an increase over the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases has remained at nine after reaching 15 on Sunday night.

The latest figures from the Health Service Executive show there was one confirmed case being treated in ICU at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The number of confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital has remained at nine for the last two days with no cases being treated in ICU.

The number of cases at hospitals around the country has fallen by three to 148 with 47 cases in critical care.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is dealing with the largest number of cases, 16.