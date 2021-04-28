Another 33 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal

Contact

There have been 459 confirmed cases in the county over the last 14 days

Staff Reporter

Another 33 cases of Covid-19 have confirmed in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19 in the State and a further  371 cases.

The latest figures mean the 14-day incidence rate in the county remains at 288.3 cases per 100,000 people. The rate remains the highest in the county and is more than twice the national average of 121.3. The five-day moving average increased to 36. There have been 459 confirmed cases in the county over the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 190 were men and 181 were women, 77% were under 45 years of age and the median age was 28 years old. There were 131 cases in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases were spread across 17 other counties.

Up to Monday, 1,417,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 1,014,640 first doses and 403,302  second doses given out. 

