Rise in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by three in 24 hours
There has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours.
The latest figures from the Health Service Executive show twelve confirmed cases were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday evening, an increase of three on the day before. One case is being treated in critical care.
Sligo University Hospital is treating just one confirmed case with no cases in ICU.
There were 151 cases being treated at hospitals around the country on Wednesday night, an increase of three in 24 hours. Forty-four confirmed cases are being treated in ICU.
The Mater Hospital in Dublin is treating the largest number of cases, 18.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
left to right-Emma Brady, Buying Lead Laura Harron, Marketing & Operations Lead, Jenni Timony, CEO ,Laura Harron, Marketing & Operations
Gina Witherow Director of the Bundoran based Donegal English Language School (Dels) Photo: Michael McHugh
Ireland has signed up to the Stockholm Declaration which calls for a maximum road travel speed of 30 km/h in “areas where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix”
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by three in 24 hours
A solitary visitor to Bundoran's West End outdoor pool at the weekend but with only a trickle of water (Photo: Michael McHugh)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.