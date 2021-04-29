Rise in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

There has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours.

The latest figures from the Health Service Executive show twelve confirmed cases were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday evening, an increase of three on the day before. One case is being treated in critical care.

Sligo University Hospital is treating just one confirmed case with no cases in ICU.

There were 151 cases being treated at hospitals around the country on Wednesday night, an increase of three in 24 hours. Forty-four confirmed cases are being treated in ICU.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is treating the largest number of cases, 18.