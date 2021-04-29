Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Quick guide to the key dates in the Covid-19 summer reopening roadmap

The Cabinet has approved the plan to significantly ease Covid-19 restrictions over May and June

The best hairdresser in Kilkenny?

Hairdressers are to reopen on May 10

Reporter:

Reporter

The Goverment has agreed to accelerate the exit from lockdown from Monday, May 10 with further measures eased from Monday, May 17.

The key points from May 10 are: 

Intercounty travel permitted 

Personal services such as hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons to reopen

Click & collect permitted  

Team sports training allowed 

Three households allowed to meet outdoors  

Museums/libraries to reopen  

Driving lessons for essential workers permitted

All construction to recommence  

15 allowed at outdoor event

From May 17 onwards

May 17

All shops will be able to reopen

June 2

Hotels and guesthouses will be open again

June 7

Outdoor hospitality including restaurants and all pubs will open

Gyms and swimming pools to reopen

Matches will resume behind closed doors

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie