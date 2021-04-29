Quick guide to the key dates in the Covid-19 summer reopening roadmap

Contact
Hairdressers are to reopen on May 10
The Goverment has agreed to accelerate the exit from lockdown from Monday, May 10 with further measures eased from Monday, May 17.
The key points from May 10 are:
Intercounty travel permitted
Personal services such as hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons to reopen
Click & collect permitted
Team sports training allowed
Three households allowed to meet outdoors
Museums/libraries to reopen
Driving lessons for essential workers permitted
All construction to recommence
15 allowed at outdoor event
From May 17 onwards
May 17
All shops will be able to reopen
June 2
Hotels and guesthouses will be open again
June 7
Outdoor hospitality including restaurants and all pubs will open
Gyms and swimming pools to reopen
Matches will resume behind closed doors
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.