Covid-19: 36 more cases confirmed in Donegal as infection rate continues to climb

Another 36 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed three more deaths related to Covid-19 and 474 more cases in the State up to midnight on Wednesday.

The infection rate in Donegal has increased to 295.9. The five-day moving average is 39 and there have been 471 cases over the last 14 days.

Donegal remains the county with the highest rate in the country. The rate in the county is more than twice the national average.

Of the cases notified on Thursday, 239 are men and 232 are women, 71% are under 45 years of age, the median age is 32 years old.

There were 167 new cases in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties

At 8am on Thursday, 155 Covid19 patients were hospitalised, of which 44 were in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 1,452,434 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 1,041,284 first doses and 411,150 second doses given out.



