Taoiseach urges nation to 'stick to the strategy' as easing of restrictions announced

Plan for phased reopening in May and June unveiled

Micheal Martin

Taoiseach Micheal Martin Martin said a degree of normality is returning

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on people to “stick to the strategy” as he announced a plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions in May and June.

The Cabinet approved the plan to significantly ease Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday afternoon.

Announcing the plan in a televised address, the Taoiseach said the vaccine programme has been transformative and almost all of the vulnerable are protected

He said the key factor is keeping with the strategy.

“It has been a very tough and unprecedented year in so many ways,” but people have done everything that has been asked of them, he said.

Mr Martin said a degree of normality is returning and “hope is returning”.

“Let’s stick to the strategy, stay safe and continue to mind each other,” he said.

The restrictions on intercounty travel will be lifted on May 10 along with the reopening of personal services such as hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons. 

The plan outlines that from May 10, click & collect will be permitted, team sports training will be allowed and three households will be permitted allowed to meet outdoors.

Also on May 10, museums and libraries are to reopen, driving lessons for essential workers will be permitted, all construction is to recommence and 15 people will be allowed at outdoor events.

The full reopening of retail is to take place on May  17.

One June 2 hotels and guesthouses will open again with outdoor hospitality including restaurants and all pubs opening on June 7. Gyms and swimming pools will also reopen then with matches to resume behind closed doors.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

