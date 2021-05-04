Six Covid-19 cases in north-west hospitals

Contact
Two Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital
Six Covid-19 cases are being treated at the north west’s two main hospitals.
The latest figures from the HSE show there has been no change in the numbers over 24 hours at Letterkenny and Sligo university hospitals.
Four confirmed cases were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday night with one case being treated in critical care.
Two cases were being treated in Sligo University Hospital with no cases in critical care.
There were 135 cases being treated at hospitals across the country on Monday night with 40 cases in critical care.
The largest number of cases is being treated at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin with 15.
