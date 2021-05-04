Donegal gardaí dectect driver travelling at 180km/h in a 60km/h zone

Contact
There were two arrests for drinking driving and eight arrests for drug driving over the weekend
Gardaí in Donegal have detected a driver travelling at 180km/h in a 60km/h zone over the bank holiday weekend.
The detection was one of the road traffic offences gardaí have reported over the weekend in Donegal.
There were two arrests for drinking driving and eight arrests for drug driving as well as two arrests for dangerous driving.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the car in the area between 3.35am and 4.45am to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100
