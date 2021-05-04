Walk-in Covid-19 testing centre to be set up in Milford

A walk-in Covid-19 testing centre is to be set up in Milford in response to the high incidence rate in the area.

The Milford local electoral area has the highest infection rate in the country at 675.3 cases per 100,000. Ninety-three cases were recorded in the area over 14 days, the latest figures show.

The testing centre is to open at Milford Mart on Wednesday for three days, Minister for Agriculture and Donegal TD Charlie McConalgue has said.

A walk-centre was opened in Letterkenny last month.

The new testing centre comes after chief medical officer Tony Holohan raised concern last week about the level of Covid-19 circulating in the county.

Donegal has the highest infection rate in the country at more than twice the national average, according to the most recent county breakdown.