Increase in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased in 24 hours.

There were six cases being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night, up by two from Monday night.

The number of cases in critical care has remained at one.

There has been a drop from nine in the number of cases being treated at the hospital a week ago.

Just one confirmed case is being treated at Sligo University Hospital with one case in ICU.

Across the country, 132 cases are being treated at hospitals with 39 cases being treated in critical care, the first time this year that number has dropped below 40.

The largest number of cases, 17, is at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.