Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Increase in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

One confirmed case in critical care

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital has six confirmed Covid-19 cases

Reporter:

Reporter

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased in 24 hours.

There were six cases being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night, up by two from Monday night.

The number of cases in critical care has remained at one.

There has been a drop from nine in the number of cases being treated at the hospital a week ago.

Just one confirmed case is being treated at Sligo University Hospital with one case in ICU.

Across the country, 132 cases are being treated at hospitals with 39 cases being treated in critical care, the first time this year that number has dropped below 40.

The largest number of cases, 17, is at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie