Donegal GAA in talks with HSE about providing sites for Covid-19 testing

A pop-up testing facility opened in Milford on Wednesday for three days amid concerns about the high incidence rates in the county
The Donegal GAA county board and the HSE are in talks about establishing pop-up testing centres at GAA facilities in the county.
The GAA said a number of facilities are “being actively looked at to see if they are suitable” as pop-up test facilities.
County board PRO John McEniff said: “The Donegal GAA are assisting with the HSE in any way that they can regarding pop up centres in Covid-19 hotspot areas in the county. A number of locations are being looked at. At present, I understand two areas, in particular, are being investigated as to their suitability.”
A pop-up testing facility opened in Milford on Wednesday for three days amid concerns about the high incidence rates in the county. The Milford local electoral area has the highest rate in the country at over five times the national average.
A walk-in centre was opened in Letterkenny last month in addition to the community testing facilities.
Director of public health for HSE West Anthony Breslin said testing will be moved to other locations in the county if necessary.
Speaking at a HSE briefing on the situation in the county Dr Breslin said: “We can't test in every location and we have testing for people in Donegal Town and Letterkenny. If we have to move to other testing sites we will do that based on what numbers we are getting.”
