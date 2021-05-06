Two new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres announced for Donegal

Two new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres have been announced for Donegal as part of HSE measures to deal with the high Covid-19 rate in the county, which is more than twice the national average.

The new pop-up testing centres will operate at GAA facilities in Convoy and Carndonagh.

The test centres will operate at the GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy and the Carndonagh GAA clubhouse. The centres are both in areas that have Covid-19 rates above the national incidence rate.

The testing centre in Convoy will run from Saturday, May 8 to Monday, May 10 and will be open to members of the public who live within the Lifford-Stranorlar electoral area.

The Carndonagh facility will operate from Tuesday, May 11 to Thursday, May 13 and will be open to members of the public from the Carndonagh electoral area.

Both walk-in centres will open from 11am to 7pm each day. No appointment is necessary to avail of the free service.

The centres will be operated by the National Ambulance Service, supported by the HSE in the north-west.

The service is for those who do not have Covid-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks. Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Photographic ID and a mobile phone number must be provided.

Members of the public who have symptoms are asked to consult their GP to arrange a tes and to not avail of the walk-in facilities. Anyone who has already scheduled a Covid-19 test is asked not to attend.

A walk-in centre opened in Milford on Wednesday and will operate until Friday.

The Letterkenny community testing centre remains open as a drive-through GP and public health referral and self-referral testing centre. The Cleary Centre in Donegal Town is accepting both GP and public health referrals.