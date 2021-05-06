Contact

Milford still has the highest Covid-19 rate in the country

The Milford, Glenties, Lifford-Stranorlar, Donegal and Buncrana areas have all seen increases

Donegal's Covid-19 rate compares badly with European national rates

Only the Donegal LEA has a rate lower than the national incidence rate

Declan Magee

Declan Magee

The Milford local electoral area still has the highest Covid-19 rate in the country.

The latest figures on the breakdown of Covid-19 incidence rates across the country show the Letterkenny local electoral area (LEA) has the third-highest rate in the country.

Only the Donegal LEA has a rate lower than the national incidence rate of 134.1 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days on May 3. The figures cover the 14 days up to May 3. 

The Milford, Glenties, Lifford-Stranorlar, Donegal and Buncrana areas have all seen increases.

There has been a focus on the rates in the county since last Friday when chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan raised concerns about the level of infections. A testing centre has opened in Milford and two more are to open in Convoy and Carndonagh. 

The county's rate of infection remains the highest in the country at more than twice the national average.

The rate in the Milford area has increased to 682.6 from 675.3 after 94 cases were recorded.

In the Letterkenny LEA the rate has decreased to 547.1 from 594.1 with 163 new cases reported.

In the Glenties LEA, which covers west Donegal, the rate has increased to 288.5 from 246.7 after 69 new cases were recorded.

The Lifford-Stranorlar area has seen the rate increase from 158.4 to 247.2 with 64 new cases.

The 14-day incidence rate in the Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has risen to 232.5 from 219.1 after 52 new cases were confirmed.

The rate in the Carndonagh area, which covers north Inishowen, has remained at 135.6 after 23 cases were recorded.

The rate in the Donegal local electoral area, which covers south Donegal, has risen from  41.5 to 79.3 after 21 new cases.

 

