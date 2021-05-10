Number of new Covid cases in Donegal revealed at the start of a week of fewer restrictions

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19 nationally, while the number of new cases for the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday was 381.

Of these, 39 were in Donegal with only Dublin having a great number of new cases (188).

Donegal continued to have the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of any county in Ireland. The rate now stands at 260.7 compared with a national average of 129. In the 14 days to Sunday, May 9, there have been 415 new cases of Covid in Donegal.

However, the overall downward trend is continuing.

There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-192 are men / 188 are women

-77% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 31 years old

-188 were in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 8am today, 124 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday May 8, 1,827,610 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,327,821 people have received their first dose while 499,789 people have received their second dose.