Number of new Covid cases in Donegal revealed at the start of a week of fewer restrictions

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19 nationally, while the number of new cases for the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday was 381.
Of these, 39 were in Donegal with only Dublin having a great number of new cases (188).
Donegal continued to have the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of any county in Ireland. The rate now stands at 260.7 compared with a national average of 129. In the 14 days to Sunday, May 9, there have been 415 new cases of Covid in Donegal.
However, the overall downward trend is continuing.
There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
-192 are men / 188 are women
-77% are under 45 years of age
-The median age is 31 years old
-188 were in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.
As of 8am today, 124 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of Saturday May 8, 1,827,610 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,327,821 people have received their first dose while 499,789 people have received their second dose.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An artist’s impression of the 30MW Lenalea Wind Farm, which SSE Renewables is co-developing with Coillte Renewable Energy in Donegal. Construction will begin Spring 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.