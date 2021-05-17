Another 360 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the State

Contact
The Department of Health said the number of cases may change due to future data validation
Another 360 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
There are 110 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 42 are in ICU.
In an update on Monday, the Department of Health said the number of cases may change due to future data validation.
The number of people who have died with Covid-19 and the number of cases in each county have not been published since the cyber attack on the HSE last Friday.
As of last Tuesday, May 11, there have been 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland with 1,408,105 first doses and 514,808 second doses administered.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
More services could be curtailed at Letterkenny University Hospital due to the cyber attack on the HSE on Friday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.