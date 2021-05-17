Another 360 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the State

Another 360 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are 110 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 42 are in ICU.

In an update on Monday, the Department of Health said the number of cases may change due to future data validation.

The number of people who have died with Covid-19 and the number of cases in each county have not been published since the cyber attack on the HSE last Friday.

As of last Tuesday, May 11, there have been 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland with 1,408,105 first doses and 514,808 second doses administered.