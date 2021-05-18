Another 358 cases of Covid-19 reported in the State

The Department of Health has reported another 358 cases of Covid-19.

There are 102 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals. Thirty-nine Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care.

The department said on Tuesday the number of cases may change due to future data validation.

The number of people who have died with Covid-19 and the number of cases in each county have not been published since the cyber attack on the HSE last Friday.