Pregnant women now able to get Covid-19 vaccinations at the Letterkenny vaccination centre

Search our Archive
Pregnant women are being offered an mRNA vaccine such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines
Pregnant women can now get Covid-19 vaccinations at the Letterkenny vaccination centre.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) said the maternity unit at Letterkenny University Hospital is arranging for women who are between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation to get their vaccine at the centre in the Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
Pregnant women are being offered an mRNA jab such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
Women who have antenatal appointments will have an opportunity to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine with their midwife or doctor. Should they decide to proceed with vaccination their contact details will be passed on to the vaccination centre to arrange an appointment.
The hospital has also set up a Covid-19 vaccination line for pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation to call if they are interested in getting the vaccine.
The number is 074 912 3513 and women can call between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Information on getting the vaccine and the vaccination centres is available on saolta.ie.
The HSE said antenatal outpatient appointments are going ahead at Letterkenny University Hospital this week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.