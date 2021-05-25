Pregnant women now able to get Covid-19 vaccinations at the Letterkenny vaccination centre

Pregnant women can now get Covid-19 vaccinations at the Letterkenny vaccination centre.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said the maternity unit at Letterkenny University Hospital is arranging for women who are between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation to get their vaccine at the centre in the Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Pregnant women are being offered an mRNA jab such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Women who have antenatal appointments will have an opportunity to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine with their midwife or doctor. Should they decide to proceed with vaccination their contact details will be passed on to the vaccination centre to arrange an appointment.

The hospital has also set up a Covid-19 vaccination line for pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation to call if they are interested in getting the vaccine.

The number is 074 912 3513 and women can call between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Information on getting the vaccine and the vaccination centres is available on saolta.ie.

The HSE said antenatal outpatient appointments are going ahead at Letterkenny University Hospital this week.