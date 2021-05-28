Another 467 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Department of Health

Search our Archive
Another 467 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State
Another 467 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State, the Department of Health has said.
There are 99 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals and 38 cases are being treated in intensive care.
Data on the number of cases in each county is not available.
The number of cases may change due to disruption caused by the cyber attack on the HSE's system.
