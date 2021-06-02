Donegal's Covid-19 rate is the second-highest in the country

Donegal has the second-highest Covid-19 rate in the country with 201 cases per 100,000 people and 320 cases over the past 14 days.

The Department of Health has not released a county breakdown of Covid-19 figures since May 13, the day before the cyber attack on the HSE.

Then, the county’s incidence rate was 248.8 with 396 cases over the previous 14 days, also the second-highest in the country.

In a briefing on Wednesday, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said Limerick has the highest rate in the country with 376 cases per 100,000 people and 733 cases over 14 days. Offaly and Dublin have the third and fourth-highest rates in the country.

The National Emergency Public Health Team (NPHET) reported a further 407 new cases of Covid-19 in the State on Wednesday. There were 93 patients in hospital with Covid-19 and 34 confirmed cases in intensive care, the same figure as on Tuesday.