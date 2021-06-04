Highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in over two weeks

There is concern about the rising number of infections in the Limerick area

Donegal's Covid-19 rate compares badly with European national rates

Eighty-six Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 28 are in intensive care

The Department of Health has confirmed another 529 cases of Covid-19.
The figure is the highest number of daily cases reported since Thursday, May 20 when there were 524 new infections.
Eighty-six Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 28 are in intensive care.
Up to Tuesday, 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 1,408,105 people getting first doses and 514,808 people getting r their second dose.

There is concern about the rising number of infections in the Limerick area. Over 800 cases have been identified there over the past two weeks. 

Figures released on Wednesday revealed Limerick to have the highest infection rate in the State while Donegal had the second-highest.

