Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate still second-highest in the country

Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate remains the second-highest in the country and is still above the national average.

The rate has fallen in recent days, an interim 14-day report on Covid-19 published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows.

Donegal has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of 181.5 with a five-day rolling average of 14 cases. The figures, which cover up to midnight on June 2, show the county had 289 cases over 14 days.

The national incidence rate is 121.9. Limerick has the highest rate in the country at 411. The publication of county figures on Covid-19 incidence has been disrupted by the cyber-attack on the HSE on 14 May.

Last Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team said Donegal’s rate was 201 cases. Donegal’s rate is nearly ten times the rate in Sligo, which is 18.3.

The rate in Donegal is the second-highest on the island.

Figures published on Friday show the Derry and Strabane area still has the highest rate in Northern Ireland at 45.8 cases per 100,000 people over seven days. The rate has dropped from 65.7 in a week but is still close to twice the average rate for the North which is 25.2 cases per 100,000 people.