Another 377 cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health

There are 69 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

Twenty-six Covid-19 patients are in intensive care

Another 377 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There are 69 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 26 of those in intensive care.

The department said on Monday that the number of cases may change due to future data validation.

In Northern Ireland, another 54 new cases and no further deaths have been reported.

