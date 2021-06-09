Increase in Donegal's Covid-19 rate in recent days

The number of Covid-19 cases detected in Donegal has increased in recent days.

An interim report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) shows the incidence rate in the county has increased from 170.9 cases per 100,000 people over the 14 days up to June 3 to 177.1 up to June 7.

The number of cases over 14 days rose from 272 to 282, and the five-day moving average of new cases has increased from 14 to 23. The county is still above the national average which fell from 121.9 to 118 in the same period.

Donegal’s infection rate is the second-highest in the country after Limerick's rate of 449. The rate there has increased from 425.9 in the same period with 875 cases in the previous 14 days.

More than 70% of cases detected in the State over the latest 14-day period were due to close contact with a known confirmed case, the report says. More than 20% of the cases are due to community transmission.

The notification of cases has been disrupted by the cyber attack on the HSE last month. The interim report is based on provisional data and information captured by the HSE Covid Care Tracker and is subject to ongoing review, validation and update, the HSPC said.