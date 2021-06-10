Fall in Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate

The five-day moving average in the county has fallen to 21 cases from 23

Covid-19: Rate climbs in Donegal after 27 more cases

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence rate has dropped in 24 hours

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence rate has dropped in 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 has dropped to 170.2 up to midnight on June 8, an interim report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) shows.

The rate has fallen from 177.1 on June 7.

The county has the second-highest rate in the country after Limerick which has a rate of  441.8.

Donegal’s rate is above the national average which has dropped from 118 to 113.5 cases in 24 hours.

The five-day moving average in the county has fallen to 21 cases from 23 and there have been 271 new cases in the county over 14 days, down from 282.

The report shows the average age of new cases nationally is 28. 

People aged 19 to 24, a largely unvaccinated age group, make up the largest percentage of new cases at 17.6% with 35 to 44 year-olds making up 17.3%.

Cases in those aged over 65 are 1.8% of new cases.

More than 70% of people who tested positive did so after close contact with a known confirmed case.

The notification of cases has been disrupted by the cyber attack on the HSE last month. The report is based on provisional data and is subject to ongoing review, validation and update, the HSPC said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie