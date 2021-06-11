Covid-19: Drop in five-day case average in Donegal

The five-day average of new cases in Donegal has decreased to 18.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) show a day to day increase in the incidence rate in the county.

The interim report shows the rate in the county has increased slightly to 172.7 cases per 100,000 over 14 days up to midnight on June 9 from 170.2 the previous day. The number of cases over 14 days has increased to 275.

The five-day moving average has dropped from 23 cases.

Donegal’s incidence rate is still the second-highest in the country after Limerick which has a rate of 456.6.

The rate in Donegal is higher than the national average which has dropped to 112.8.

The notification of cases has been disrupted by the cyber attack on the HSE last month. The report is based on provisional data and is subject to ongoing review, validation and update, the HSPC said.

Hospital cases

Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said on Friday that eleven hospitals in the State have no Covid-19 patients. The hospitals are Sligo, Galway, St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford and the three children's hospitals at Temple St, Crumlin and Tallaght.

On Thursday, the HSE said the total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals had fallen to 59, the lowest figure in nine months.