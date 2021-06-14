Rise in Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate

Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate has shown a slight increase in the latest report released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The interim report, which covers the 14 days up to last Thursday, shows the county’s rate increased to 175.9 cases per 100,000 people from 172.9 24 hours earlier.

Donegal's rate is the second-highest in the country after Limerick which has a rate of 451.0. The rate in Donegal is above the national average which decreased to 109.8 from 112.8 in the same period.

There were 280 cases in Donegal in the 14 days up to last Thursday and the county has a five-day moving average of 19 cases.

The notification of cases has been disrupted by the cyber attack on the HSE last month. The report is based on provisional data and is subject to ongoing review, validation and update, the HPSC said.

The Department of Health confirmed 242 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. Hospitals are treating 67 patients of which 23 are in intensive are.