Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate continues to fall

Donegal has the third-highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country after a drop in the incidence rate in recent days.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 165.8 and it has been overtaken by Carlow, which has a rate of 187.9, as the county with the second-highest rate in the country. Limerick still has the highest incidence of the disease in the State with a rate of 403.3.

Donegal's rate is still above the national average, which has fallen to 103.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The five-day moving average in Donegal is 18 and there have been 264 positive tests for Covid-19 the county over 14 days, the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show. The figures cover the 14 days up to Monday.

The Department of Health reported 329 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. Fifty-seven people are being treated in hospitals, with 19 of those in ICU.