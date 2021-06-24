Figures show 15% increase in Covid-19 infection rate in Donegal

Donegal has the second-highest rate in the country after Limerick

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

The HSE says there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in Donegal in the last two weeks

There has been a 15% increase in the Covid-19 infection rate in Donegal over seven days.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show the 14-day incidence rate in the county in the 14 days up to June 21 was 191 cases per 100,000 people. 

This has risen from 165.8 in the 14 days up to June 14.

The national incidence rate has fallen over the same period from 103.7 to 93.1

There were 304 cases in the county over the 14 days up to June 21 and the county has a five-day moving average of 23 cases.

Donegal has the second-highest rate in the country after Limerick which has a rate of 278.6. 

The rate there has dropped from 403.3 in seven days.

The HSE has said it is concerned about recent increases in Covid-19 cases in the north-west. 

There has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in Donegal in the last two weeks with those infected ranging from the late teens to early twenties. The HSE said the increases give a good indication of the levels of Covid that is circulating in the community.

In Sligo, there has been a small outbreak linked to work and social events.

The HSPC daily reports are based on results uploaded to the Covid Care Tracker. The  HPSC  says the data is provisional and is subject to ongoing review, validation and update.

