Donegal recording one of the highest rates of Covid-19 positivity

Of the 33 self-referral Covid-19 testing sites in operation, the highest positivity rates in recent days have been seen in south Tipperary (14%) and Letterkenny (10.8%)

Donegal is one of the counties with the highest Covid-19 positivity rates in the country. 

Figures from the Health Service Executive show counties in the midlands and along the Border are recording the highest Covid-19 positivity rates in testing. Offaly is recording the highest rate in the country.

The data shows Donegal, Sligo and Cavan along with Offaly are recording positivity rates of between 7 and 10%, compared to the national average of 4.5%.

The positivity rate in Offaly is just over 10% but it is not yet clear whether the more transmissible Delta variant is responsible for the higher positivity rates in these counties, the Irish Times reports.

Of the 33 self-referral Covid-19 testing sites in operation, the highest positivity rates in recent days have been seen in south Tipperary (14%) and Letterkenny (10.8%).

Niamh O’Beirne, the HSE’s lead for testing and tracing, said that it would take a number of weeks for genome sequencing to determine whether the Delta variant was causing higher transmission.

Public health doctors are monitoring social and workplace events and local travel for the potential spread of the virus and encouraging more younger people to be tested for Covid-19.

