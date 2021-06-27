Government could make early decision on July 5 reopening

A decision on whether to defer the reopening of indoor hospitality on July 5 could be made earlier than expected.

A meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team to discuss the further reopening had not expected until Wednesday with a final decision due after a full meeting of the Government on Thursday.

The Government is considering delaying the reopening of indoor hospitality due to the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant. It is believed the Government is considering a two-week delay.

RTÉ is reporting that the National Public Health Emergency Team is due to receive the data it uses to make a recommendation to Government very early next week and that ministers are prepared to meet quickly after that.

Vintners in Donegal have joined colleagues in the rest of the country calling for an early decision to be made.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland has called on the Government to make a decision by Tuesday.