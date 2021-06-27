A further 340 cases of Covid-19 reported in the State

Hospitals around the country are treating 47 confirmed cases, an increase of four on Saturday
The Department of Health has reported a further 340 cases of Covid-19.
Hospitals around the country are treating 47 confirmed cases, an increase of four on Saturday. The number of people with Covid-19 in ICU has risen by two to 15.
The department reported 443 cases on Saturday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Sunday that the Cabinet will meet earlier than expected next week to decide on whether to ease restrictions from July 5 including allowing indoor hospitality.
The Restaurants Association of Ireland has called on the Government to make a decision by next Tuesday on whether indoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from July 5.
