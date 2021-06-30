Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate the highest in the country

Donegal has overtaken Limerick as the county with the highest infection rate
Covid-19 is spreading in Donegal at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country.
Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show the infection rate in the county is almost two and a half times the national average.
The incidence rate in the county per 100,000 people in the 14 days up to June 28 was 246.9 compared to the national rate of 98.9.
Donegal has overtaken Limerick as the county with the highest infection rate. The rate in Limerick has dropped to 182.7.
There were 356 confirmed cases in Donegal in the 14 days up to June 28. The five-day moving average in the county is 29 cases.
The Department of Health confirmed a further 452 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Forty-four people with the disease are in hospital, 14 of them in ICU.
