Three areas in Donegal among the five-highest Covid-19 incidence rates in the State

The rate in the Buncrana area is more than seven times the national average

Covid-19: No increase in incidence rates across Donegal

The Buncrana LEA has recorded 197 new Covid-19 cases

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Three of Donegal local electoral areas are among the areas with the five-highest Covid-19 incidence rates in the State.
The Buncrana local electoral area (LEA), which covers south Inishowen, still has the highest rate of infection in the 166 LEAs up to July 5. It has a rate of 880.8 cases per 100,00 people over 14 days after 197 cases were recorded. Its rate has increased from 608.1 in a week. The infection rate is more than seven times the national average.
Six of the seven LEAs in the county have rates above the national average of 121.8 on July 5. All LEAs in the county have seen the incidence rate increase.
The Carndonagh LEA has a rate of 624.9 with 106 new cases. The rate has increased from 489.3. It has the third-highest rate in the country.
The Letterkenny area has a rate of 369.2 with 110 new cases and has the fifth-highest rate in the State. The rate has increased from 231.6.
The Lifford-Stranorlar area recorded 59 new cases and the rate has increased to 227.9 from 189.3.
The infection rate in the Milford area has increased to 138 from 116.2 after 19 new cases were recorded.
The Glenties LEA recorded 32 new cases as the rate increased to 133.8 from 87.8.
The Donegal LEA is the only area in the county that has a rate lower than the national average. Its rate also increased to 75.5 from 49.1 after 20 new cases were reported.
The Dungarvan area in Co Waterford has the second-highest rate in the State at 770.8.
The lowest incidence rate in the State is in Middleton in Co Cork at 13.2 cases per 100,000 people.

