More than 600 Covid-19 cases reported in the State for first time since April

Chief medical officer concerned at prevalence of the disease in communities

New Covid-19 test centre in Donegal Town

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported another 631 confirmed cases of Covid-19

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported another 631 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

 Fifty Covid-19 patients are in hospital, which is down eight in 24 hours. The number of cases in ICU has dropped by two to 15.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we are reporting over 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late April. This is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again.

 “We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease. We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine. Please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors and avoid crowds.

 “If you experience symptoms of  Covid-19 or have any concerns, please isolate and seek a free PCR test as soon as possible. If you are not yet fully vaccinated and a close contact of a person that has tested positive for  Covid-19, you also need to isolate and get a free PCR test.”

 

