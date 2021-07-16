Operation of Buncrana Covid-19 testing centre further extended

The walk-in centre will remain open until July 25

Buncrana pop-up Covid test centre extends opening for another week

The pop-up testing centre at the Nailor’s Row car park in Buncrana

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The temporary Covid-19 testing centre in Buncrana is to remain open until Sunday, July 25.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) on Friday further extended the operation of the walk-in centre. It had earlier this week extended the operation until Thursday, July 22.
Figures show the south Inishowen area has the highest incidence rate in the country.
No appointment is necessary to attend the test centre which is located at the Nailor’s Row car park behind Cockhill Health Centre.

The test centre is operating from 11am to 7pm daily. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.
The pop-up centre was opened in the first week of July due to concerns over an increase in cases of Covid-19 in Inishowen. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the county to avail of the temporary facility in Buncrana. People can be tested if they have concerns about Covid-19, whether or not they have symptoms.
“If you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid-19,” the HSE said.
Testing centres are also operating at St Conal’s Campus, Kilmacrennan Road in Letterkenny and at the Cleary Centre, Ballybofey Road, Donegal Town.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie