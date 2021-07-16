Operation of Buncrana Covid-19 testing centre further extended

The pop-up testing centre at the Nailor’s Row car park in Buncrana
The temporary Covid-19 testing centre in Buncrana is to remain open until Sunday, July 25.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) on Friday further extended the operation of the walk-in centre. It had earlier this week extended the operation until Thursday, July 22.
Figures show the south Inishowen area has the highest incidence rate in the country.
No appointment is necessary to attend the test centre which is located at the Nailor’s Row car park behind Cockhill Health Centre.
The test centre is operating from 11am to 7pm daily. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.
The pop-up centre was opened in the first week of July due to concerns over an increase in cases of Covid-19 in Inishowen. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the county to avail of the temporary facility in Buncrana. People can be tested if they have concerns about Covid-19, whether or not they have symptoms.
“If you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid-19,” the HSE said.
Testing centres are also operating at St Conal’s Campus, Kilmacrennan Road in Letterkenny and at the Cleary Centre, Ballybofey Road, Donegal Town.
