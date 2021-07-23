Four areas of Donegal among the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the State

Four areas of Donegal are among the locations with the ten highest Covid-19 infection rates in the State.



The local electoral areas (LEAs) of Carndonagh and Buncrana have the highest rates of the 166 LEAs in the State in the most recent 14-day period.



The Donegal LEA has the fourth highest infection rate and the Lifford-Stranorlar area has the ninth highest incidence rate.



There has been a sharp increase in the Donegal LEA which covers the south of the county. Its 14-day rate has increased by four times in a week and by ten times in just two weeks.



The seven LEAs in Donegal all have infection rates well above the national average of 245.8 on July 19. The incidence rate has increased in six of the areas.



The Carndonagh LEA, which takes in north Inishowen, has the highest rate in the State at 1,974.8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, eight times the national average.

It is the highest rate recorded in the area since records on the rates in LEAs were first published last August.



Its rate has more than doubled in a week after recording 335 cases in 14 days.



The Buncrana LEA, which covers the south Inishowen area, has seen its rate increase to 1,238.5 from 1,073.1 in a week after 277 new cases were recorded.



The rate in the Donegal LEA, which covers south Donegal, has risen to 607.7 from 143.4 with 161 new cases. Last week the area had an incidence that was the lowest in the county and was below the national average.



There were 137 new confirmed cases in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA where the rate increased to 529.2 from 336.1.



In west Donegal, the incidence in the Glenties LEA rose to 351.2 from 209 with 84 new cases.

The rate has remained unchanged in the Letterkenny area at 345.7 with 103 new cases.

The Milford LEA has the lowest rate in the county. Its rate rose to 334 from 239.6 after 46 cases were recorded.

The Lismore LEA in Co Waterford has the lowest infection rate in the State with fewer than five recorded cases.



