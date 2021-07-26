HSE issues warning as number of Covid-19 cases in Letterkenny University Hospital rises

There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE) show 19 patients with the disease were being treated in the hospital on Sunday evening, with four of those in ICU. The hospital has the highest number of cases in the country.

The number of confirmed cases increased from 14 in 24 hours with the ICU cases increasing from two.

There were four Covid-19 cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital on Sunday night with one in ICU.

The incidence rate in Donegal is 883.8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, more than three times the national rate. There have been 1,407 cases over the latest 14-day period. The five-day moving average in the county is 136 cases.

The HSE issued a warning on Monday following the recent rise in cases in the north west.

Dr Anthony Breslin, director of public health with HSE North West, said numbers are at an upward trend at the moment.

“People know what they have to do in terms of public health measures. They just need to keep doing it. I’d ask everyone to stay safe and be sensible.

“With the bank holiday approaching, I’d once again urge people not to congregate in large numbers, to observe social distancing and to continue good handwashing practices.”

Fourth wave

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group said it is clear the country is experiencing the upward curve of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infection in this country.

“We don’t yet know how many people will get seriously ill and will require hospital care or treatment in an intensive care unit. A small percentage of all people with Covid-19 will require hospital care but as the number of cases in the community increases, this small percentage translates into a larger number of patients needing hospitalisation.

“Even before we see the impact of the fourth wave on our hospitals, we have record numbers of people attending the Emergency Departments, many of whom need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. We are seeing a level of activity normally not seen until December and January.

He said the increase in Covid-19 cases in the community is a great concern.

“I would like to appeal to the public to stay vigilant and help halt the spread of the virus in the community by following public health advice in relation to wearing masks and keeping social distance. I would also urge anyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t yet registered to get a free Covd-19 vaccine at the LYIT Letterkenny or Carndonagh vaccination centres, to do so by going to hse.ie. The vaccine is the most effective way to prevent serious disease and will help protect you and those close to you.”

John Hayes, chief officer for the HSE in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo, said large numbers are attending the test centres in Donegal Town, Letterkenny and Buncrana. “The Delta variant is highly infectious and is circulating in our communities. Now more than ever, with restrictions easing we need to be extremely vigilant and not to let our guard down in terms of public health measures; it is vital that we do so to protect our loved ones and vulnerable people including those not yet vaccinated. The vaccination programme is making great progress, we would urge anyone aged over 18 years of age who has not yet registered for their free Covid-19 vaccine to do so.”