Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Walk-in vaccinations available in Donegal this weekend

The vaccination centres in Letterkenny and Carndonagh will offer walk-in vaccinations on certain days and times

Covid-19 vaccinations will begin at St Columbcille Village

The vaccinations will only apply to people who are having their first dose and are aged 16 or over

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations that require no appointment will be available in Donegal this weekend.

The vaccination centres in Letterkenny and Carndonagh are among the centres that will offer walk-in vaccinations on certain days and times. The vaccinations will only apply to people who are having their first dose and are aged 16 or over.

There is no need to register online but a PPS number, phone number, email and photo ID will be required. Those attending will receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available at the centre at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology on Saturday, July 31 from 8.30am to 5pm and on Sunday, August 1 from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The centre at the Carndonagh Community School will be offering walk-in vaccinations on Monday, August 2 from 9am to 12pm.

Sligo Institute of Technology will be offering walk-in vaccinations on Saturday, July 31 from 10am to 2pm, Sunday,  August 1 from 10am to 2pm and on Monday, August 2 from 10am to 2pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie