Walk-in vaccinations available in Donegal this weekend

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations that require no appointment will be available in Donegal this weekend.

The vaccination centres in Letterkenny and Carndonagh are among the centres that will offer walk-in vaccinations on certain days and times. The vaccinations will only apply to people who are having their first dose and are aged 16 or over.

There is no need to register online but a PPS number, phone number, email and photo ID will be required. Those attending will receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available at the centre at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology on Saturday, July 31 from 8.30am to 5pm and on Sunday, August 1 from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The centre at the Carndonagh Community School will be offering walk-in vaccinations on Monday, August 2 from 9am to 12pm.

Sligo Institute of Technology will be offering walk-in vaccinations on Saturday, July 31 from 10am to 2pm, Sunday, August 1 from 10am to 2pm and on Monday, August 2 from 10am to 2pm.