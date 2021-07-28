Five Covid-19 patients in ICU at Letterkenny University Hospital

There has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in ICU in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE) show five Covid-19 cases were being treated in ICU in the hospital on Tuesday night out of a total of 16 Covid-19 patients. Two Covid-19 cases were admitted to the hospital in the previous 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital has increased from 14 in a week and reached 19 on Sunday night. Covid-19 patients receiving intensive care increased from one a week ago.

The hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations in the country and the highest number receiving intensive care out of the 27 in ICU in hospitals around the country.

Sligo University Hospital was treating three Covid-19 patients with one of those in ICU.

On Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed another 1,408 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State. As of 8am on Wednesday, 152 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.

The rate of infection in Donegal has increased by a third in seven days.

Figures for the latest 14-day period show the county has an incidence rate of 970.5 after 1,545 cases were recorded in 14 days.

Donegal's rate is the highest in the country and is close to three times the national average.

Dr Anthony Breslin, director of public health in the north-west, said the number of cases has increased “big time” in the county in the last two weeks.

The figure for daily cases dropped over the weekend but this could be down to the good weather, he said.

“People would rather go to the beaches than go get tests, so we will wait and see what comes out over the next day or two to see if that is a sustained drop or whether it will go up again.”

Because the Delta variant is very infectious, people must continue to adhere to public health advice, he said.