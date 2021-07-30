Four Donegal areas among the ten-highest Covid-19 infection rates in the State

Two areas in Donegal have recorded their highest Covid-19 infection rates since figures on the spread of the disease in local electoral areas were first published.

The Carndonagh local electoral area (LEA) has the highest rate in the State for the second week running. The incidence there is eight times the national average.

Four of the LEAs in the county are among the areas with the ten highest infection rates out of the 166 electoral areas in the country.

All seven of Donegal’s LEAs have rates above the national average of 344.2 and all have seen their rates increase over a week.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, has an incidence of 2,800 cases per 100,000 people in the latest 14-day period.

It is the highest rate recorded in the county since the figures were published last August, surpassing a rate of more than 2,400 cases in the Milford LEA in January.

Figures which cover the two weeks up to July 26 show there were 475 new cases as the incidence increased from 1,974.8.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers the south Inishowen area, has the second-highest rate in the country at 1,475.5, the highest rate recorded in the area. The incidence there increased from 1,238.5 after 330 new cases were reported.

The Donegal LEA, which covers south Donegal, has the fifth-highest incidence in the State. The rate of 955 is up from 607.7, an increase of 57% after 253 new cases were reported.

The Lifford-Stranorlar area has the eighth-highest rate in the State at 679.8. The incidence there increased from 529.2 with 176 new cases.

The incidence also rose in the Milford LEA, increasing to 428.4 from 334 with 59 new cases.

The Letterkenny area has the lowest rate in the county. The rate there rose to 426.3 from 345.7 with 127 new cases.

Galway city central has the third-highest rate in the State at 1,033.6. The fourth-highest rate is in the Westport LEA at 957.7.

Lismore in Co Waterford still has the State’s lowest incidence at 46.6 cases per 100,00 people.