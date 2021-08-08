08/08/2021

Search our Archive

National: Number of Covid cases continues to rise in Ireland

National: Number of Covid cases continues to rise in Ireland

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

There have been 1,837 new cases of Covid-19 reported, the Department of Health reported this afternoon. This is up nine on yesterday.

There are currently 208 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment in hospitals around the country - which is an increase of ten on yesterday’s figure.

Thirty-one patients are being treated in intensive care units, down two from yesterday.

Currently, just 3% of cases of Covid-19 are in people aged 65 and older, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.

He also noted that the incidence of Covid-19 is highest in those aged between 16 and 34.

The HSE says that 89% of the adult population are now partially vaccinated while 77% of adults fully vaccinated.

Dr Glynn encouraged those who have yet to be vaccinated to register to receive one or to attend a walk-in vaccination centre.

Last weekend more than 30,000 people attended walk-in vaccination clinics, with the majority of these aged under 30 years of age.

Walk-in coronavirus vaccination centres are open around the country today.

The walk-in vaccination centre at LYIT in Letterkenny opened at 8.30 am this morning and will continue until 4.30 pm.

In Northern Ireland, 1,129 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. There was one further death.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media