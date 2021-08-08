National: Number of Covid cases continues to rise in Ireland

There have been 1,837 new cases of Covid-19 reported, the Department of Health reported this afternoon. This is up nine on yesterday.

There are currently 208 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment in hospitals around the country - which is an increase of ten on yesterday’s figure.

Thirty-one patients are being treated in intensive care units, down two from yesterday.

Currently, just 3% of cases of Covid-19 are in people aged 65 and older, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.

He also noted that the incidence of Covid-19 is highest in those aged between 16 and 34.

The HSE says that 89% of the adult population are now partially vaccinated while 77% of adults fully vaccinated.

Dr Glynn encouraged those who have yet to be vaccinated to register to receive one or to attend a walk-in vaccination centre.

Last weekend more than 30,000 people attended walk-in vaccination clinics, with the majority of these aged under 30 years of age.

Walk-in coronavirus vaccination centres are open around the country today.

The walk-in vaccination centre at LYIT in Letterkenny opened at 8.30 am this morning and will continue until 4.30 pm.

In Northern Ireland, 1,129 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. There was one further death.