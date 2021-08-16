Increase in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

There were ten patients with Covid-19 being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday night
There has been an increase in the number of patients in Letterkenny University Hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19.
There were ten patients with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital on Sunday night, up from six on Saturday. Two of the cases were being treated in ICU. There were two new cases in the previous 24 hours.
Sligo University Hospital is treating 18 confirmed cases with one of those in ICU. The number of confirmed cases fell by one from Saturday. The hospital had one Covid-19 admission in 24 hours. It is treating the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
There were a total of 251 cases at hospitals around the country on Sunday night. Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has the highest number at 24. Forty-eight of the patients were being treated in ICU.
Waiting on beds
Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show there were 27 patients waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday morning, six in the emergency department and 21 elsewhere. There were 22 patients waiting for admission at Sligo, 16 in the emergency department.
