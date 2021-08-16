16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Carndonagh Covid-19 vaccination centre to close

A satellite vaccination centre will open in Burtonport early next month

Helpline to request to have their second dose at the Carndonagh vaccination centre

Around 1,580 first and second dose vaccines have been administered in Carndonagh

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The satellite Covid-19 vaccination centre at Carndonagh Community School which has been open since the end of June is to close next week.

Those in the area who require a first or second dose vaccine after that will receive vaccine appointments for the LYIT vaccination centre in Letterkenny.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has also said a satellite vaccination centre will open in Burtonport early next month.

Paul Hooton, executive lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the west and north-west said: “We are very grateful to the management and staff of Carndonagh Community School for facilitating us to hold vaccination clinics in their building over the last few months. It was an ideal space for us to use as there was sufficient room for vaccination booths, an observation area, registration area while also being wheelchair accessible, with ample parking.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, Donegal County Council, members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service for their support and also, the people of Carndonagh and Inishowen.

“Since our first clinic on 30 June we have administered around 1,580 first and second dose vaccines in Carndonagh, including 160 first dose vaccines during the walk-in clinic over the August bank holiday weekend.

“Anyone who has received their first dose in the Carndonagh centre and will be due their second dose after next week will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to LYIT to get their second vaccine. I would urge everyone to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment takes place.

“Separately, we are working towards opening a satellite vaccination centre in Burtonport early in September and we will share details of that centre closer to the date.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media