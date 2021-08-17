Five Covid-19 admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours

Five new Covid-19 patients have been admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours.

The intake of new cases was the largest in the country in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday.

The number of cases being treated at the hospital has remained unchanged at ten, with two of those in ICU.

At Sligo University Hospital the number of cases has fallen by two to 16 with two cases in ICU. It had one Covid-19 admission in 24 hours. The hospital has the third-largest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

A total of 239 cases are being treated at hospitals around the country, down 12 in 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 cases in ICU has increased by three to 51.

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin is treating the largest number of cases with 23.

Increase in Donegal

Meanwhile, there has been a 20% increase in the Covid-19 incidence rate in Donegal over seven days.

The rate per 100,000 people over 14 days has risen to 976.8 up to August 15 from 816 on August 8.

There have been 1,555 confirmed cases over 14 days and the five-day average is 119. Donegal has fallen behind Monaghan as the county with the highest incidence in the State but the rate is still more than twice the national average of 482.8.

The National Public Health Emergency Team announced 1,558 new cases of the disease on Monday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned there is concern at the very high level of disease circulating in the community despite growing levels of vaccination across the population.

“The Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland, which puts us all at risk as social contacts and mobility increase,” he said.

“We are closely monitoring the spread of the virus with some concern. Vaccines will help us turn the tide, but we are not there yet. We need to give vaccines the time and space to build up levels of protection across all demographics so that we can continue to progress the re-opening of all sectors of society and our economy.

"Please get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is offered to you. It is also very important that people receive their second dose of vaccine as soon as you are called to do so. You will be fully protected one or two weeks after your second dose, depending on which vaccine you have received.

"I am asking people to be cautious and to closely follow public health advice over the coming weeks, in particular in the run-up to schools reopening in September.”