Another 1,496 Covid-19 cases announced as incidence reaches the highest level since late January

A further 1,496 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the State resulting in the highest daily incidence rate since late January.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that as of 8am on Tuesday, 248 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, there has been a 20% increase in the Covid-19 incidence rate in Donegal over seven days.

The rate per 100,000 people over 14 days has risen to 976.8 up to August 15 from 816 on August 8.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show there have been 1,555 confirmed cases over 14 days and the five-day average is 119. Donegal has fallen behind Monaghan as the county with the highest incidence in the State but the rate is still more than twice the national average of 482.8.

Speaking on Tuesday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the incidence of the disease is continuing to rise steadily in nearly all age groups and in 21 out of 26 counties

“As a public health doctor, I am keenly aware of the impact the public health advice has had on all in society. Making the decision not to attend work or socialise if you are displaying symptoms can be very difficult. Similarly, choosing to leave a family gathering or social event because it doesn’t feel safe is hard and can cause anxiety," he said.

The fact remains that incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is continuing to increase, he said.

"Our current 14-day incidence is 493 per 100,000, the highest it’s been since January 31, and incidence of disease is continuing to rise steadily in nearly all age groups and in 21 out of 26 counties. Last Tuesday, we were seeing an average of three people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day, today, that figure has doubled to six people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day.

“If we didn’t have vaccination our current 14-day incidence would be approximately 1,000 per 100,000 and we would be seeing up to 50 people admitted to hospital for every 1,000 cases reported. Instead, we are seeing about 20 people admitted to hospital for every thousand cases reported.

“We have an opportunity over the next few weeks to break the chains of transmission by continuing to follow the public health advice that is second nature to most of us at this stage. If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately. Make plans to socialise safely and risk assess as you go, meet up with others outdoors, if possible, try to meet up in small groups and avoid crowds. If you do not feel safe, then leave. Ensure to attend for your Covid-19 vaccine when it is your turn to do so, particularly for your second dose.”