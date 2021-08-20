Covid-19 incidence in north Inishowen five times the national average

Covid-19 rates in four areas of Donegal are among the ten worst affected areas in the country.

The Carndonagh local electoral area (LEA) has the highest rate out of the 166 LEAs in the country for the fifth week in a row.

The Buncrana LEA is ranked sixth with Letterkenny and Milford placed eighth and ninth.

All seven LEAs in Donegal have rates above the national average in the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre which covers the 14 days up to August 16.

There were increases in the incidence in all but one of the county’s LEAs.

The rate in the Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, is 2,558.4 cases per 100,000 over 14 days and is more than five times higher than the national rate of 493.2. The incidence has increased by 36% in a week after 434 cases were recorded over 14 days.

The incidence in the Buncrana area, which covers south Inishowen, has increased to 1287.7 from 1,211.7 after 288 cases were recorded.

The rate of incidence in the Letterkenny area has increased from 772 to 980.2 after 292 cases were recorded.

In the Milford area, the incidence has dropped to 973.1 from 987.6 with 134 new cases.

The Donegal LEA has seen its incidence increase from 486.9 to 581.3 after 154 new cases were recorded.

There has also been an increase in the Lifford-Stranorlar area. The rate rose from 509.9 to 540.8 with 140 new cases. The Glenties area has the lowest incidence in the county but the incidence there also rose, increasing from 443.2 to 518.4 after 124 cases were recorded.

The second-highest rate in the country was recorded in the Ballybay-Clones LEA in Monaghan which has an incidence of 1541.6.

Other areas with high incidence of the disease are Bailieborough-Cootehill in Cavan which was ranked third, Monaghan Town (fourth) and Swinford in Co Mayo (fifth).

The LEA with the lowest incidence rate is Clonmel in Co Tipperary with 160.4 cases per 100,000 of the population.