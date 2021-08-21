21/08/2021

Two walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres open today and tomorrow in the north-west

Walk-in vaccination centres are operating around the country this weekend - including one at Letterkenny Institute of Technology, and another at Sligo Institute of Technology.

The Letterkenny vaccination centre will be open today, Saturday from 1:30pm to 4.00 pm for anyone over 16 seeking their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, and then tomorrow Sunday from 1:30pm to 4pm for anyone looking for either a first or second dose of Pfizer.

Meanwhile, for some people in the south of the county, the Sligo walk-in vaccination centre at Sligo Institute of Technology is open today, Saturday, from 12.00 - 5.00 pm.

If you are 16 or older, you can get a Pfizer dose 1 or dose 2.You must wait until at least 21 days after Pfizer dose 1, before getting your Pfizer dose 2. Bring your vaccination record with you.

If you are 16 or older, and have had your Moderna dose 1, you can go to a Moderna dose 2 walk-in clinic tomorrow, Sunday, August, 22, between 9:15am - 12:30pm.
You must wait until at least 28 days after Moderna dose 1, before getting your Moderna dose 2. Bring your vaccination record with you.

You can find out the latest on which walk-in vaccination centres are open this weekend, and what vaccine doses they'll be offering on the HSE website here: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/

