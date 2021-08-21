Update: Highest number of Covid-19 cases since January reported

TheDepartment of Health is reporting 2,125* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

This figure relates to the situation up to midnight on Friday.

This is the highest recorded number of cases since January and it is the third time this week that the number of reported cases has been over 2,000.

As of 8am today, 259 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.

The CEO of the Health Service Executive has urged people not to dismiss public health advice, adding that if adults decide not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they are putting themselves and others at high risk.

Dr Tony Holohan said: "This upward trend in serious infection is of significant concern, increasing the pressure on frontline healthcare services and non-COVID care." Dr Holohan wrote on Twitter.

"I would urge those who are unvaccinated to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible and to take all recommended doses to limit your risk of severe infection. It is critical for everyone to stay safe by following the public health advice as part of their daily routine."