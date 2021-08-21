Search our Archive

21/08/2021

Update: Highest number of Covid-19 cases since January reported

Update: Highest number of Covid-19 cases since January reported

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

TheDepartment of Health is reporting 2,125* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

This figure relates to the situation up to midnight on Friday.

This is the highest recorded number of cases since January and it is the third time this week that the number of reported cases has been over 2,000.

As of 8am today, 259 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.

The CEO of the Health Service Executive has urged people not to dismiss public health advice, adding that if adults decide not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they are putting themselves and others at high risk.

Dr Tony Holohan said: "This upward trend in serious infection is of significant concern, increasing the pressure on frontline healthcare services and non-COVID care." Dr Holohan wrote on Twitter.

"I would urge those who are unvaccinated to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible and to take all recommended doses to limit your risk of severe infection. It is critical for everyone to stay safe by following the public health advice as part of their daily routine."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media