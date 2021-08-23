Search our Archive

23/08/2021

North-west hospitals treating 33 Covid-19 patients

Sligo University  Hospital treating 23 cases

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital admitted three new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and has the joint second-highest number of cases in the country

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Thirty-three Covid-19 patients are being treated at the two acute hospitals in the north-west.

Sligo University Hospital was treating 23 Covid-19 cases at 8pm on Sunday, up from 19 on Saturday. Three cases were being treated in ICU. The hospital admitted three new cases in 24 hours and has the joint second-highest number of cases in the country. 

The number of cases being treated has increased by five in a week. 

Ten cases were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, no change from Saturday, with one case being treated in ICU.

Four new cases were admitted in 24 hours. The number of cases being treated is the same as seven days ago.

There was a total of 320 cases being treated at hospitals around the country on Sunday night, with 59 cases in ICU. Galway University Hospital is treating the highest number of cases in the country with 32.

Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said on Sunday the figures in hospitals show “the threat is still very real”.



Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media