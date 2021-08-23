North-west hospitals treating 33 Covid-19 patients

Thirty-three Covid-19 patients are being treated at the two acute hospitals in the north-west.

Sligo University Hospital was treating 23 Covid-19 cases at 8pm on Sunday, up from 19 on Saturday. Three cases were being treated in ICU. The hospital admitted three new cases in 24 hours and has the joint second-highest number of cases in the country.

The number of cases being treated has increased by five in a week.

Ten cases were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, no change from Saturday, with one case being treated in ICU.

Four new cases were admitted in 24 hours. The number of cases being treated is the same as seven days ago.

There was a total of 320 cases being treated at hospitals around the country on Sunday night, with 59 cases in ICU. Galway University Hospital is treating the highest number of cases in the country with 32.

Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said on Sunday the figures in hospitals show “the threat is still very real”.





