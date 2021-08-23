Search our Archive

People in Donegal aged 12 and over encouraged to get Covid-19 vaccine in local pharmacies

Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 16 years and over who wish to receive a 1st dose vaccine.

The Health Service Executive is encouraging people in Donegal to get their Covid-19 vaccination in local pharmacies.

Vaccines for those aged 12 and over are available from pharmacies in Donegal.

More than 740 community pharmacies are administering the Covid-19 vaccinations around the country and the HSE says many pharmacies nationwide offer a trusted and confidential Covid-19 vaccination service.

Edel Quinn, acting chief officer, Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 said: “Support from pharmacies is instrumental in ensuring access to vaccines for people in the community who may not be in a position to get to one of our HSE vaccination centres.
“We would encourage people to take up a vaccination at a participating pharmacy, or at a HSE centre, if they have yet to receive a vaccine. Please be assured that all those participating in the vaccine rollout have received dedicated training to ensure the safe and effective administration of the vaccine.”

Darragh O’Loughlin, secretary general of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said: “Vaccines are the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the effects of Covid-19 and pharmacists are delighted to be playing their part in the Covid-19 National Vaccination Programme.

“We’ve been administering vaccinations in pharmacies for over ten years so people are used to being vaccinated by their local pharmacist. Vaccination centres have done a great job in rolling out the vaccine but we’re aware that some people may feel more comfortable getting the vaccine in a local pharmacy, often from someone they know.”

People looking to register for pharmacy vaccination should contact their local participating pharmacy. The list of pharmacies administering the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the HSE website.”

